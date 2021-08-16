Holloway Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,593 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,413,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 128,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $$20.67 during trading on Monday. 10,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,065. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61.

