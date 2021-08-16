Holloway Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,855 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.51. 194,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.