Holloway Wealth Management LLC Purchases 928 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $143.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

