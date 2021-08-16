Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.47 price target (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF remained flat at $$31.53 during midday trading on Monday. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.94.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

