Horizon Protocol Market Cap Reaches $7.97 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $327,395.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00137320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00157661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.03 or 1.00300604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.79 or 0.00919617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.89 or 0.06928709 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

