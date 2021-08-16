Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $17.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

