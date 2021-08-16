HSBC Lowers Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) to Hold

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

BYLOF opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

