Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in July

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.0 days.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$13.75 during trading hours on Monday. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.65.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

