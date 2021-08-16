HUYA (HUYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUYA opened at $10.10 on Monday. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

