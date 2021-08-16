HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in HyreCar were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in HyreCar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HyreCar by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 7.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HYRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of HyreCar stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,283. The firm has a market cap of $199.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HyreCar news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,241,888.93. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

