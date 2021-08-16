IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will post $111.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.96 million. IBEX reported sales of $100.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $446.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $486.80 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of IBEX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in IBEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $354.70 million and a PE ratio of -50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

