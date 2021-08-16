IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives $106.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

IDA opened at $107.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.85. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 287.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

