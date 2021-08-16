Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 22,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.64. 92,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.84.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

