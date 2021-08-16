Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.29. 257,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

