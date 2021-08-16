Ieq Capital LLC Has $188.07 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $188,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,979,465. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.