Ieq Capital LLC Has $49.95 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 42.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,751 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $49,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.53. 95,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.53 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.91 and a 12-month high of $272.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.63.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.