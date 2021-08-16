Ieq Capital LLC Has $7.44 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $103.22. The stock had a trading volume of 272,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,600,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $188.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $104.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.