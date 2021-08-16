Ieq Capital LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.29. The stock had a trading volume of 226,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,910. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $353.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,123,205. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

