Ieq Capital LLC Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Accenture by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 97,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,161. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $324.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.69. The firm has a market cap of $207.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

