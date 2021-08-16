Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $484.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,669. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

