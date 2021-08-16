IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,299 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $124.66 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.