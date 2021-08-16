IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 749 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.63 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

