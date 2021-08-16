IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) by 5,937.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNBS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000.

NYSEARCA:CNBS opened at $21.65 on Monday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31.

