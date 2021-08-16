IFP Advisors Inc Buys 572 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 222.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

The Mosaic stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

