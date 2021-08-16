IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $140,718,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Repligen by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Repligen stock opened at $257.96 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $258.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,630. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

