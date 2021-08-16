IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.61 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

