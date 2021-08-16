IFP Advisors Inc Sells 183,092 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,092 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $30.18 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94.

