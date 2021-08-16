IFS Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.20. 1,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

