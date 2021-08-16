IFS Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $413.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,468. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $417.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.