IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Update

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the July 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGAC. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IG Acquisition by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGAC opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. IG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

