IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IGGHY remained flat at $$12.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. IG Group has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34.

Get IG Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGGHY. Barclays began coverage on IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.