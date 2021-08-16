ILCOIN Price Down 7.8% This Week (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $7,854.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006182 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007732 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,725,436,407 coins and its circulating supply is 771,739,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

