Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the July 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOAF traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39. Industrias Peñoles has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

