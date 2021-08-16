Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the July 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOAF traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39. Industrias Peñoles has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
