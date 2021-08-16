INO COIN (INO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $294,917.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for $6.63 or 0.00014278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $294,917.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00062675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.24 or 0.00939827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00110366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047621 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

