Insider Buying: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Buys 17,500 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 17,500 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.60. 833,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,657. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.74 million, a P/E ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Accuray by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

