Insider Buying: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Buys 625 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Mudit K. Jain purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $12,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CVRx stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 64,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,868. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

