Insider Buying: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Buys 625 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Mudit K. Jain purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $12,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CVRx stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 64,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,868. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $29.00.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
CVRx Company Profile
CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.