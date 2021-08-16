Insider Buying: Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Insider Purchases A$118,800.00 in Stock

Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,800.00 ($84,857.14).
Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 31st, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu acquired 2,429,413 shares of Jadar Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,023.56 ($48,588.26).
About Jadar Resources
