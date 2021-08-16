Insider Buying: Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Insider Purchases A$118,800.00 in Stock

Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,800.00 ($84,857.14).

Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 31st, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu acquired 2,429,413 shares of Jadar Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,023.56 ($48,588.26).

About Jadar Resources

Jadar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of lithium and other mineral properties in the Republic of Serbia and Austria. The company holds 100% interest in 4 exploration licenses covering an area of 258 square kilometers in Serbia; and an 80% interest in 8 projects comprising 136 exploration permits covering an area of 64.2 square kilometers in Austria.

