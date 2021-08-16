Insider Buying: Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CFO Buys 17,500 Shares of Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NAUT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 211,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,179. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $24,961,000. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $14,716,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $13,520,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $12,027,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

