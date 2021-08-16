Insider Buying: Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Director Buys 55,000 Shares of Stock

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 55,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,735.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRGA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

