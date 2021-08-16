Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $59,350.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $59,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $224,671.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00.

VOXX International stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.77. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $272.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.38.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 349.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VOXX International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

