Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells $350,183.68 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50.

Alamo Group stock opened at $152.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.52 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.