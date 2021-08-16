Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Sells 7,712 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.63. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 180,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,310,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.