Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells 850 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Post stock opened at $114.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Truist increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Post by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,939 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Post by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

