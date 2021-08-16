Insider Selling: THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Sells £1,395,768.60 in Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of THG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).

THG stock opened at GBX 581 ($7.59) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a PE ratio of -8.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 601.04. THG Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

A number of research firms have issued reports on THG. Barclays boosted their target price on THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

