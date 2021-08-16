Insider Selling: THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Sells £1,395,768.60 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of THG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).

THG stock opened at GBX 581 ($7.59) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a PE ratio of -8.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 601.04. THG Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

A number of research firms have issued reports on THG. Barclays boosted their target price on THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.