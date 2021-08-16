Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after buying an additional 622,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,525,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after buying an additional 500,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after buying an additional 216,623 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP opened at $105.10 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

