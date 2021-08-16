Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 5,415 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after buying an additional 1,543,417 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.38. 163,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,524,593. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

