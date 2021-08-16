Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 2.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPMO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,453. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $61.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.