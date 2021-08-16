Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $570,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.10. 16,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

