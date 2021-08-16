Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.38. The company had a trading volume of 171,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. The stock has a market cap of $466.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

