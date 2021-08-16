Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

